34 people shot in Los Angeles in "troubling week" says police chief

LOS ANGELES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :A total of 34 people were shot in Los Angeles in a "troubling week," local media reported Tuesday citing Chief of the Los Angeles Police Department Michel Moore.

The police chief told the Los Angeles Police Commission that 23 of the shootings happened within a "remarkably small area" last week in the second-largest city in the United States, according to City News Service, a regional wire service covering Southern California.

"The problem that we have throughout Los Angeles is too many guns in too many hands," Moore was quoted as saying by the news outlet.

So far in April, 70 people have been shot in Los Angeles, up from 55 during the same period last year.

There have been 107 homicides so far in 2022, while at this point in 2021 there were 109. While the number has decreased slightly in 2022, Moore said, it still represents a 37 percent increase over a two-year period, City News Service reported.

Violent crime has increased 7.1 percent year-to-date, with 575 additional violent crimes reported, primarily aggravated assaults, street robberies, and commercial robberies, the news outlet reported, citing Moore.

Over 23,000 people have died or been injured due to gun-related incidents in the United States so far this year,