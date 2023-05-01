UrduPoint.com

34 Wounded In Russian Strikes On Central Ukraine: Official

Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2023 | 02:40 PM

34 wounded in Russian strikes on central Ukraine: official

Kyiv, Ukraine, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Russian missile attacks across Ukraine early Monday wounded 34 people in the central Dnipropetrovsk region, including children, regional authorities said.

The barrage came after another wave of attacks last week that ended a weeks-long pause after systematic Russian strikes during winter targeting key infrastructure.

"There are already 34 wounded due to a missile attack on the Pavlograd district," Sergiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk region, said on social media.

"Five of them are children. The youngest is a girl and only eight years old," Lysak said.

Ukraine said Russia attacked at around 2.30 am (2330 GMT), adding it had downed 15 out of the 18 missiles launched by Moscow's forces.

Ukraine over the winter strengthened its air defences, including with US Patriot systems after it appealed to Western allies to help fend off Russian attacks on the energy grid.

Russian forces meanwhile have killed one person and wounded three others in the southern Kherson region, an official said.

Russia still controls part of the Black Sea region, having withdrawn from the eponymous regional capital last November.

Most of the fighting in Ukraine in recent weeks has centered on the eastern Donbas region, particularly the city of Bakhmut.

Russia has been posting slow incremental gains in the industrial town and controls some 80 percent of it.

The commander of Ukraine's ground forces, Oleksandr Syrsky said Monday that his troops had led small counter-attacks in the now-destroyed city.

"In certain parts of the city, the enemy was counter-attacked by our units, and left some positions," he said.

Russia is "failing to take control of the city," Syrsky said, adding that the situation was still "quite complicated."

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Moscow Russia Social Media Kherson Dnipropetrovsk November From

Recent Stories

Hina Altaf admits she didn't want to marry before ..

Hina Altaf admits she didn't want to marry before tying the knot with Agha Ali

6 minutes ago
 PM directs to stay alert, use all resources for he ..

PM directs to stay alert, use all resources for help of people during current ra ..

31 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber announced as Supporting Partner ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber announced as Supporting Partner for Annual Investment Meeting

1 hour ago
 &#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 59 ..

&#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 592 for May 2023

2 hours ago
 Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council signs MoU w ..

Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council signs MoU with PwC Academy

2 hours ago
 President, PM stress upon protecting rights of lab ..

President, PM stress upon protecting rights of labourers

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.