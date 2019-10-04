UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

342 Kilos Of Lion Bones Seized At Johannesburg Airport

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 02:10 AM

342 kilos of lion bones seized at Johannesburg airport

Johannesburg, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :South African officials have seized 342 kilos of lion bones -- prized in Asia for their supposed medicinal values and to make jewellery -- at Johannesburg airport and arrested three people, the environment ministry said Thursday.

The contents of the crates, destined for Malaysia, were misdeclared, a statement said.

"When the shipment was inspected, 12 boxes of lion bones wrapped in aluminium foil and weighing 342 kg were discovered," it said.

Ministry spokesman Albi Modise said although the export of bones of lions bred in captivity was legal, a special permit was required to send them out.

He said all those arrested were foreigners -- including two Zimbabweans. One suspect remains in custody.

South Africa is home to more than 11,000 lions, of which 3,000 live in national parks where hunting is forbidden.

In September last year, Singapore Airlines -- the only carrier transporting lion bones from South Africa to Asia -- said it was ending the practice.

Related Topics

Africa Singapore Johannesburg South Africa Malaysia September All From Asia Airport

Recent Stories

Customs officials issued new SRO to hide Rs 80 bil ..

2 hours ago

Bahrain issues travel warning for its citizens to ..

3 hours ago

Al Ain Club grants Hazza Al Mansoori, Sultan Al Ne ..

3 hours ago

UAE participates in San Marino Captains Regent ina ..

3 hours ago

Emir of Kuwait receives telephone call from UN chi ..

3 hours ago

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.