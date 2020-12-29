35 Daesh/ISIS suspects arrested in capital Ankara

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Turkish police and intelligence service arrested 35 Iraqi nationals in the capital Ankara on Tuesday over their alleged links to the Daesh/ISIS terror group, according to security sources.

The provincial police in Ankara and the Turkish intelligence service conducted a joint operation after receiving information about 40 suspects having links to the terror group Daesh/ISIS, which is active in conflict zones.

An operation is ongoing to nab the remaining suspects.In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by Daesh/ISIS terrorists multiple times, with 315 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.