Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2023 | 12:20 PM

35th Beijing Book Fair sees record-high attendance

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :The 35th Beijing Book Fair, held from Feb. 24 to 26, reported a record high of over 100,000 visits, according to the organizers.

Over 700 exhibitors participated in the event and showcased nearly 400,000 books on topics such as traditional culture and environmental protection, the organizers said.

Focusing on the whole publishing industrial chain, the book fair held more than 300 cultural activities, including a seminar on China's publishing development and a publishing copyright protection forum.

The event was co-hosted by the Publishers Association of China and the Books and Periodicals Distribution Association of China.

