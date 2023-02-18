36 civilians killed in Syria attack blamed on IS: monitor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :At least 36 civilians were killed on Friday in an attack in central Syria that was blamed on the Islamic State group, a war monitor said.

The IS "killed 36 people Friday while they were truffle hunting in Sokhna in the Palmyra region", the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Others managed to escape the attack, the Observatory said.

Many people, including women and children, have been targeted in recent years while truffle hunting in central, northeastern and eastern areas of Syria.

Sixteen people, mostly civilians, were killed on Saturday in a similar attack targeting foragers in the same area, the Observatory said.

Dozens of others were kidnapped in the attack, the Observatory said, adding that 25 of them were released but the fate of the others remains unknown.

And in April 2021, the extremist group launched a similar attack, abducting 19 people, mostly civilians, in the eastern countryside of Hama province.