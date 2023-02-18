UrduPoint.com

36 Civilians Killed In Syria Attack Blamed On IS: Monitor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2023 | 02:10 AM

36 civilians killed in Syria attack blamed on IS: monitor

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :At least 36 civilians were killed on Friday in an attack in central Syria that was blamed on the Islamic State group, a war monitor said.

The IS "killed 36 people Friday while they were truffle hunting in Sokhna in the Palmyra region", the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Others managed to escape the attack, the Observatory said.

Many people, including women and children, have been targeted in recent years while truffle hunting in central, northeastern and eastern areas of Syria.

Sixteen people, mostly civilians, were killed on Saturday in a similar attack targeting foragers in the same area, the Observatory said.

Dozens of others were kidnapped in the attack, the Observatory said, adding that 25 of them were released but the fate of the others remains unknown.

And in April 2021, the extremist group launched a similar attack, abducting 19 people, mostly civilians, in the eastern countryside of Hama province.

Related Topics

Attack Syria Same April Women

Recent Stories

Dubai records AED10.4 bn in weeklong real estate t ..

Dubai records AED10.4 bn in weeklong real estate transactions

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan concludes visit to US

Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan concludes visit to US

3 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah briefed on Ministry of Ene ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah briefed on Ministry of Energy &amp; Infrastructure&#039; ..

3 hours ago
 Two Emiratis to compete in FIS Alpine Ski World Ch ..

Two Emiratis to compete in FIS Alpine Ski World Championships in France

3 hours ago
 Al Zeyoudi meets delegation from Conference of Pre ..

Al Zeyoudi meets delegation from Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewi ..

4 hours ago
 First batch of naval vessels arrives in Abu Dhabi ..

First batch of naval vessels arrives in Abu Dhabi for NAVDEX 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.