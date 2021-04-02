UrduPoint.com
36 Feared Dead In Taiwan Train Derailment: Railway Police

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 09:50 AM

36 feared dead in Taiwan train derailment: railway police

Taipei, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Dozens of people are believed to have died in a train derailment in eastern Taiwan on Friday, railway police said.

In their latest rescue operation update, police said 36 passengers were classified as "out of hospital cardiac arrest" -- a term for someone showing no signs of life.

The statement said 72 people were still trapped inside train carriages while 61 passengers had been sent to hospital.

