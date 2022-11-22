36 killed, two missing in central China plant fire

ZHENGZHOU, Nov. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Thirty-six people were killed and two others remain missing after a fire occurred at a plant in central China on Monday afternoon, local authorities said Tuesday.

The fire broke out at 4:22 p.m.

Monday at the plant of a commerce and trade company in Wenfeng District of Anyang City, Henan Province. Firefighters put out the fire at around 11 p.m. Monday, according to the city's publicity department.

Two people who sustained minor injuries have been sent to hospital and are in stable condition.

Related suspects have been put under police control.