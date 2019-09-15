UrduPoint.com
36 Missing After Boat Sinks In Congo River: DRC Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 05:20 PM

36 missing after boat sinks in Congo river: DRC police

Kinshasa, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :Thirty-six people are missing after a boat sank in the Congo river on the outskirts of Kinshasa, DR Congo police said on Sunday.

Seventy-six people survived after the vessel went down overnight on the outskirts of the capital, the police wrote on Twitter.

"The cause of the accident is not yet known," police spokesperson Colonel Pierrot-Rombaut Mwanamputu told AFP.

