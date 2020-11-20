UrduPoint.com
37 Die In Violent Start To Uganda's Election Season

Fri 20th November 2020



Kampala, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :At least thirty-seven people died in violent clashes between Ugandan security forces and supporters of opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine this week, marking a particularly violent start to the country's election season.

Two days of protests were sparked by Wine's arrest ahead of a political rally in the run-up to January 14's election, in which he is seen as the main challenger to President Yoweri Museveni, who is seeking to extend his 36-year rule.

Dozens died and hundreds were arrested as tyres were burned and police responded to hurled rocks with teargas, rubber bullets and live rounds in the capital Kampala and other towns.

On Friday, there was a heavy police and army presence in Kampala with roadblocksand security checks, after protests turned to looting and robberies the evening before.

