Tue 31st August 2021 | 11:00 PM

374 Pakistani enterprises participate in China-South Asia expo in Kunming

BEIJING , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) ::A total of 374 Pakistani enterprises are participating in this year's South and Southeast Asia Commodity Expo and Investment Fair (SSACEIF) China-South Asia Expo, among which 262 are exhibitors and 112 are purchasers, held online and offline in China's Southwest city of Kunming.

The 262 Pakistani exhibitors showcase 907 exhibits ranging from food, clothes, and motorbikes to handicrafts on the online platform, Ms Li, who is responsible for the participating enterprises at the SSACEIF told CEN.

The platform shows that the top 10 most-viewed Pakistani enterprises cluster in the fields of food, handicrafts and clothes, with Shan Foods Pvt.

Ltd, Ismail Industries Limited, and Nadia Treasure topping the list.

Launched in 2017, the SSACEIF has attracted more than 27,000 enterprises and provided the enterprises with services of the online exhibition, negotiation and signing over the years.

The Forum has also worked with the China-South Asia Expo to promote the economic and trade exchanges and friendly cooperation between China and South Asian and Southeast Asian countries.

The 2021 SSACEIF was co-hosted by the China Chamber of International Commerce, the SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, China-ASEAN Centre and the Secretariat of China-South Asia Expo.

