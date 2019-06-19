UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

38 Dead In Attacks On Two Mali Villages: Official

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 22 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 02:10 AM

38 dead in attacks on two Mali villages: official

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Thirty eight people were killed and many others wounded in attacks on two ethnic Dogon villages in central Mali, the government said Tuesday, revising higher an earlier toll of 14 dead.

"The terrorist attacks on Monday evening targeted the villages of Gangafani and Yoro... not far from the border with Burkina Faso. The official provisional toll is 38 dead and numerous people wounded," the government said in a statement.

Related Topics

Dead Terrorist Mali Yoro Burkina Faso Border From Government

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ‘Sir Bani Yas Church and ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President reviewing regi ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Costa Rica stepping up economic cooperation: ..

2 hours ago

US Allows Iraq to Import Iranian Gas, Electricity ..

2 hours ago

Govt has adequate numbers to pass budget : Faisal ..

2 hours ago

US to Keep Increasing Pressure on Cuba Until It St ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.