38 dead in attacks on two Mali villages: official

(@imziishan)

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Thirty eight people were killed and many others wounded in attacks on two ethnic Dogon villages in central Mali, the government said Tuesday, revising higher an earlier toll of 14 dead.

"The terrorist attacks on Monday evening targeted the villages of Gangafani and Yoro... not far from the border with Burkina Faso. The official provisional toll is 38 dead and numerous people wounded," the government said in a statement.