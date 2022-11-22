UrduPoint.com

38 Killed In Central China Fire

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Thirty-eight people were killed and two were injured after a fire at a plant in central China, state media said Tuesday, citing local authorities.

The fire broke out at a plant in Anyang City in Henan Province on Monday afternoon, news agency Xinhua reported.

State media said rescue services first received reports of a fire at 4:22 pm (0822 GMT) at Kaixinda Trading Co., Ltd.

"After receiving the alarm, the municipal fire rescue detachment immediately dispatched forces to the scene," CCTV reported.

"Public security, emergency response, municipal administration, and power supply units rushed to the scene at the same time to carry out emergency handling and rescue work," it said, adding the fire was extinguished by around 11 pm local time.

Footage from the scene shared by state media showed thick plumes of black smoke from the fire, with at least two trucks in position to battle the flames.

Another video showed the charred hull of the building after the fire was extinguished.

In addition to the dead, two were sent to hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, the state-run People's Daily said.

Authorities said "criminal suspects" had been taken into custody in connection with the fire, but did not provide further details.

No reason has been given for the cause of the blaze.

