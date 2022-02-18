38 sentenced to death over 2008 bombings in India: court

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ahmedabad, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :An Indian court on Friday sentenced 38 people to death over a string of bomb blasts in 2008 in the western city of Ahmedabad that killed dozens.

The court had on February 8 convicted 49 people over the coordinated attacks that killed 56 people as shrapnel ripped through markets, buses and other public places in Gujarat state's commercial hub.