UrduPoint.com

38 Sentenced To Death Over 2008 Bombings In India: Court

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2022 | 11:40 AM

38 sentenced to death over 2008 bombings in India: court

Ahmedabad, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :An Indian court on Friday sentenced 38 people to death over a string of bomb blasts in 2008 in the western city of Ahmedabad that killed dozens.

The court had on February 8 convicted 49 people over the coordinated attacks that killed 56 people as shrapnel ripped through markets, buses and other public places in Gujarat state's commercial hub.

Related Topics

India Ahmedabad Hub February Market Court

Recent Stories

realme Lifts the Curtain on realme 9i to Show Wher ..

Realme Lifts the Curtain on realme 9i to Show Where Real Power and Master Qualit ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy’s Maritime Exercise Seaspark-2022 ..

Pakistan Navy’s Maritime Exercise Seaspark-2022 Commences

12 minutes ago
 OPPO Announces Strategic Partnership in Mobile Ima ..

OPPO Announces Strategic Partnership in Mobile Imaging with Hasselblad

17 minutes ago
 Argentine Ambassador Mr Leopoldo Francisco Sahores ..

Argentine Ambassador Mr Leopoldo Francisco Sahores paid visits at UVAS Ravi Camp ..

29 minutes ago
 PM to address public meeting in Mandi Bahauddin to ..

PM to address public meeting in Mandi Bahauddin today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2022

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>