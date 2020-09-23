UrduPoint.com
380 Whales Confirmed Dead In Mass Australian Stranding: Rescuers

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 11:50 AM

Hobart, Australia, Sept 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Rescuers said Wednesday that 380 pilot whales that became stranded in a remote southern Australian harbour have died, despite a major effort to save them.

"We have got a more accurate count and we can confirm that 380 whales are dead," Tasmania's Parks and Wildlife Service manager Nic Deka said.

"There's around 30 left still alive but the good news is that we have saved 50."

