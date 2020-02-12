39 more on board Japan cruise ship have new coronavirus: minister

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :An additional 39 people on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the Japan coast have tested positive for the new coronavirus, Japanese Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said Wednesday, bringing the total to 174.

"Out of 53 new test results, 39 people were found positive," he told reporters, adding that a quarantine official had also been infected with the virus.