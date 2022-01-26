UrduPoint.com

39 People Missing After Boat Capsizes Off Florida: US Coast Guard

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2022 | 02:10 AM

39 people missing after boat capsizes off Florida: US Coast Guard

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :The US Coast Guard has launched a search for 39 people reported missing when a boat capsized off the coast of Florida in what it said was a "suspected human smuggling venture."The Coast Guard in Miami received a report about a man "clinging to a capsized vessel approximately 45 miles east of Fort Pierce inlet," the statement said Tuesday.

The survivor said the boat had left the Bahamas on Saturday night but encountered rough weather and capsized, and that no one on board was wearing a life jacket.

Related Topics

Weather Man Fort Pierce Miami Florida Bahamas

Recent Stories

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Maste ..

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Master Edition

8 hours ago
 Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakis ..

Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Mobile Ap ..

9 hours ago
 Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam titl ..

Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam title

9 hours ago
 Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Rus ..

Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Russia's Far East - Police Source

9 hours ago
 Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghani ..

Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghanistan Due to Blackout - Energy ..

9 hours ago
 French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legaliz ..

French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legalizing Assisted Dying

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.