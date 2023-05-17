UrduPoint.com

39 People Missing After Chinese Vessel Capsizes In Indian Ocean

Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2023 | 12:50 PM

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :At least 39 people are missing after a Chinese vessel capsized in the Indian Ocean on Tuesday, Chinese state media reported.

The missing persons include 17 Chinese crew members, 17 Indonesians, and five Filipinos, Chinese public broadcaster CGTN reported on Wednesday.

It said the vessel was a Chinese fishing boat which "capsized in the central part of the Indian Ocean on Tuesday.""So far, no missing person has been found and a search is underway," the report added.

