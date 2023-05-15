UrduPoint.com

392 Yemeni Citizens Evacuated From Sudan

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2023 | 01:50 PM

392 Yemeni citizens evacuated from Sudan

SANAA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :A total of 392 Yemeni citizens were evacuated from Sudan and safely returned home in the past 24 hours, Yemen's state tv station reported on Monday.

The country's national carrier, Yemenia, operated two flights to facilitate their repatriation. The first flight, carrying 197 citizens, arrived in the southern port city of Aden on Sunday. The second flight, with 195 passengers on board, landed in the Houthi-held capital of Sanaa later on Sunday night.

According to the report, additional flights are scheduled throughout the week to evacuate approximately 2,000 Yemeni citizens from the city of Port Sudan.

This operation aims to relocate the Yemeni community, which had been residing in various Sudanese cities since the conflict erupted in mid-April. Port Sudan, situated on the coast of the Red Sea and approximately 675 km west of the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, was chosen as a gathering point to facilitate their returning home.

Related Topics

Yemen Port Sudan Khartoum Aden Sanaa Sudan Sunday TV From

Recent Stories

CABSAT 2023 and Integrate Middle East to kick off ..

CABSAT 2023 and Integrate Middle East to kick off in Dubai on Tuesday

9 minutes ago
 KEZAD Group, SWS Holding to collaborate on polishe ..

KEZAD Group, SWS Holding to collaborate on polished water processing and distrib ..

23 minutes ago
 UAE Government and ICAO launch &#039;Global Accele ..

UAE Government and ICAO launch &#039;Global Accelerator Ambassador&#039; program ..

24 minutes ago
  COAS, UAE President discuss important matters on ..

 COAS, UAE President discuss important matters on phone call

53 minutes ago
 Meydan Free Zone, ADIB sign strategic partnership ..

Meydan Free Zone, ADIB sign strategic partnership to empower SMEs to grow from D ..

54 minutes ago
 Parliament joint session to be held today afternoo ..

Parliament joint session to be held today afternoon

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.