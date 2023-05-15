392 Yemeni citizens evacuated from Sudan

SANAA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :A total of 392 Yemeni citizens were evacuated from Sudan and safely returned home in the past 24 hours, Yemen's state tv station reported on Monday.

The country's national carrier, Yemenia, operated two flights to facilitate their repatriation. The first flight, carrying 197 citizens, arrived in the southern port city of Aden on Sunday. The second flight, with 195 passengers on board, landed in the Houthi-held capital of Sanaa later on Sunday night.

According to the report, additional flights are scheduled throughout the week to evacuate approximately 2,000 Yemeni citizens from the city of Port Sudan.

This operation aims to relocate the Yemeni community, which had been residing in various Sudanese cities since the conflict erupted in mid-April. Port Sudan, situated on the coast of the Red Sea and approximately 675 km west of the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, was chosen as a gathering point to facilitate their returning home.