396 COVID-19 patients discharge after complete recovery in AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) : Jun 25 (APP):At least 396 patients out of total of 962 tested positive in Azad Jammu Kashmir, have been recovered and discharged from various health facilities across the liberated territory, state health authorities said on Thursday.

And at the same time, 32 new positive cases of Corona Virus were registered in Azad Jammu Kashmir during last 24 hours raising tally to 962 across the State on Thursday, the health authorities said in a statement released to the media here Thursday.

The official statement on the updated situation of pandemic in AJK by the State Health Services authorities confirmed the registration of 32 new cases in AJK – which include 16 patients in Muzaffarabad, 02 each in Rawalakot, Haveili and Mirpur districts, 03 in Bhimbher, one in Bagh and 06 in Kotli district.

The pandemic has so far claimed a total of 24 lives across the AJK state. The 24 ill-fated persons lost lives due to the pandemic in AJK so fare include 12 in Muzaffarabad district, 05 in Mirpur. 03 in Bagh and two in Rawalakot 03 in Bagh districts and 02 in Palandri district.

At present a total of 541 patients tested positive, were receiving treatment in various state-controlled health facilities / home isolation centers at present in various parts of the AJK state, the authorities said.

These patients tested positive including 423 housed in various home isolation and rest of 118 patients admitted in various the state-run hospital in different parts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

At the same time, after the complete recovery of 24 more patients were discharged from the health facilities at various parts of AJK on Thursday – raising the total number of the patients discharged so far across AJK to 396, the AJK Health authorities disclosed.

A total of 365 new cases suspected of the pandemic, were tested in entire Azad Jammu Kashmir on Thursday.

According to the Health Authorities a total of 14729 suspected cases from various parts of the State were sent for test, of which the results of 14677 had been received with a total of 962 positive cases in the State so far, the authorities said.

At the same time AJK Health authorities said in a statement late Thursday a total of 13101 persons were tested negative for COVID-19 while results of 52 cases are awaited which were scheduled to reach in a day or two next.

A total of 58 Quarantine centers are constantly engaged in serving the pandemic-hit suspects for their recovery in all ten districts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

District Rapid Response teams with the coordination of the State Health Department mobile medicos were continuing the screening of all new entrants at all 07 entry / exit points in AJK including Gujrat-Bhimbher entry point besides Mangla, Dadayal, Holar, Azad Pattan, Kohala and Garhi Habib Ullah, according to the AJK Health Authorities.