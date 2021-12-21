UrduPoint.com

3rd Belt And Road Initiative Short Video Competition Award Ceremony Held In Beijing

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 02:30 PM

3rd Belt and Road Initiative Short Video Competition award ceremony held in Beijing

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :The award presentation ceremony for the third 'Belt and Road Initiative Short Video Competition' was held here on Tuesday.

With the theme of 'share opportunities for a splendid future,' the event is aimed at sharing stories related to the construction of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in the post-pandemic era through short videos and demonstrating the appreciation shown by people from countries along the routes of the BRI toward the initiative for the development opportunities it has delivered.

The competition tells BRI-themed stories in a form that people like and in words that are easily understood, thus strengthening people-to-people bonds and promoting international cooperation, said Zhu Jingjin, President of Biological Products Division with Sinopharm, which supports the competition.

Since the competition kicked off in June, it received nearly 1,000 entries from 89 countries and regions of the world.

After a round of review by the organizing committee, public vote and grading by experts, 70winners were chosen for 12 prizes, including a prize for anti-pandemic through unity, a prize for promoting integration among different civilizations, a prize for conveying the voice of Generation and a prize for pushing forward social charity.

First held in 2019, the "Belt and Road Initiative Short Video Competition" has been successfully held for the third time. The videos are expected to, from the perspectives of builders in BRI projects, tell stories of BRI projects in helping unleash local economic potential and delivering development dividends to local people.

The competition plays an active role in strengthening exchanges and cooperation among countries participating in the BRI.

