3rd Saudi relief plane arrives in Sudan

Port Sudan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :The third Saudi relief plane arrived on Thursday at Port Sudan International Airport, carrying 10 tons of food baskets, shelter, and medical materials.

The aid is part of the Saudi relief airlift, operated by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), to help the Sudanese people, in implementation of the directives of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

It is an embodiment of the noble humanitarian role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through KSrelief to the benefit of all countries in need.