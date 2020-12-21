UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4 Afghan Civilians Die In Roadside Bomb Explosion In Kandahar

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 06:30 PM

4 Afghan civilians die in roadside bomb explosion in Kandahar

KANDAHAR,AFGHANISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Four civilians, including two teenage boys, were martyred and one civilian wounded when a tricycle vehicle was struck by an improvised bomb in Kandahar, a southern province of Afghanistan on Monday, a provincial police spokesman confirmed.

"The incident came after the vehicle touched off an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Bodahi village,Arghandab district at mid-day on Monday. The wounded were shifted by locals to a district hospital," spokesman Jamal Baraikzai told Xinhua.

The five affected people were aboard the tricycle, which was destroyed in the blast, he said.

Militants in Afghanistan have been using home-made IEDs to make roadside bombs and landmines to target security forces, but the lethal weapons also inflict casualties on civilians. More than 800 civilians were martyred and over 2,330 others wounded in IED explosions in 2019, according to figures of the UN mission in the country.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Police United Nations Vehicle Kandahar 2019

Recent Stories

Smart Dubai facilitates 62 government entities dur ..

6 minutes ago

Brand Dubai and RTA announce new creative installa ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Health Authority aims to establish emirate a ..

21 minutes ago

Covid-19 update on women’s camp

25 minutes ago

Huawei stands 3rd in Global innovator ranking of ..

28 minutes ago

Elections for the next two years of Arts Council o ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.