4-Day "17th Aalmi Urdu Conference – Jashan-e-Karachi 2024" Kicks Off
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2024 | 12:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, the four-day 17the 'Aalmi urdu Conference" has been launched on Thursday at the YMCA Ground .
The celebration of Karachi was inaugurated by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, on this occasion President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah, Provincial Minister of Culture Sindh Syed Zulfikar Ali Shah, Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Asif Haider Shah, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Anwar Maqsood, Iftikhar Arif, Manwar Saeed, Prof. Ejaz Farooqui, Noorulhuda Shah, journalist Mazhar Abbas, Sohail Waraich, Dr. Saeed Qureshi (Vice Chancellor Dow University), Sarosh Lodhi (Vice Chancellor NED), Khalid Iraqi (Vice Chancellor Karachi University), Dr. Tariq Rafi (Chairman HEC), Sarwat Mohiuddin, Abbasin Yousafzai, Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Azhar Abbas, Ramzan Baloch were present on the stage.
Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, addressing the audience, highlighted the event’s significance as a celebration of Pakistan’s diverse cultural fabric. He commended the remarkable journey of the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, which has become a beacon of creativity and dialogue over the past 70 years.
Acknowledging the visionary leadership of Arts Council President Mohammad Ahmed Shah, the Chief Minister lauded the transformative initiatives that have positioned Karachi as a global cultural hub. “From hosting the 38-day World Culture Festival featuring artists from 44 countries to expanding the Aalmi Urdu Conference beyond its traditional premises, these efforts symbolize Karachi’s emergence as a global city of art and intellect,” he stated.
The Chief Minister expressed optimism for the Council’s ambitious plans, including global outreach initiatives and a larger cultural festival next year with participation from nearly every country.
He reaffirmed the Sindh Government’s steadfast support for the Arts Council’s vision of cultural diplomacy, youth engagement, and intellectual growth.
He praised Karachi’s contributions to Pakistan’s cultural and intellectual legacy. He called for continued efforts to nurture the city’s youth through art and culture, ensuring a brighter and more inclusive future for all.
Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi honoured six writers with Lifetime Achievement Awards. The recipients were Professor Dr. Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui (an educationist), Professor Dr. Abasin Yousafzai (a prominent Pashto poet, columnist, researcher, and critic), Ramzan Baloch (a renowned Balochi writer and intellectual), Tharwat Mohiuddin (a well-known Punjabi poet, essayist, translator, and author), Rifaat Abbas (a distinguished Seraiki writer, poet, and intellectual), and Abdul Hamid Akhund (for promoting culture).
Professor Dr. Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui’s award was presented by Khalid Iraqi, while Abdul Hamid Akhund’s award was received by Noor-ul-Huda Shah. During the opening ceremony of the conference, a cake was cut to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Arts Council and the birthday of Josh Malihabadi.
At the conclusion of the opening session, Muhammad Ahmed Shah presented a shield to the Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, on behalf of the Arts Council. Additionally, in "Main Hoon Karachi" session, Tabish Hashmi and Waseem Badami told the youth about Karachi and its important places in a humorous manner.
The venue erupted in laughter at Tabish Hashmi's humorous sentences. At the end, renowned poet Umair Najmi recited a poem and received applause from audience.
Recent Stories
50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours
IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media
Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return
APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt
RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad
RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology installation
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza active in field for 'Lahore Clean ..
Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews schemes under Lahore development pla ..
Dacoits loot cash, gold worth Rs 5.8m from landlord's family
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhrypays tri ..
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar calls on Bilawal Bhutto
Sindh CS chairs meeting of College Education Department
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Sindhi Culture day celebrated in Hyderabad4 days ago
-
Women empowerment--An imperative to sustainable development5 days ago
-
Harnessing youth potential for nation building5 days ago
-
Equitable Development - A pathway to inclusive prosperity5 days ago
-
Ajrak: emblem of Sindh’s Identity5 days ago
-
Sindh Culture day celebration starts in Tando Adam5 days ago
-
Renowned comedian Ismail Tara remembered11 days ago
-
Improving waste management for healthy environment11 days ago
-
Clean drinking water: A persistent challenge for KP govt11 days ago
-
Encroachment mafia plays havoc with Pindites11 days ago
-
Poet, columnist Jamiluddin Aali remembered12 days ago
-
Iconic chocolatey hero Waheed Murad remembered12 days ago