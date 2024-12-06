4-Day "17th Aalmi Urdu Conference – Jashan-e-Karachi 2024" Kicks off

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, the four-day 17the 'Aalmi urdu Conference" has been launched on Thursday at the YMCA Ground .

The celebration of Karachi was inaugurated by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, on this occasion President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah, Provincial Minister of Culture Sindh Syed Zulfikar Ali Shah, Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Asif Haider Shah, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Anwar Maqsood, Iftikhar Arif, Manwar Saeed, Prof. Ejaz Farooqui, Noorulhuda Shah, journalist Mazhar Abbas, Sohail Waraich, Dr. Saeed Qureshi (Vice Chancellor Dow University), Sarosh Lodhi (Vice Chancellor NED), Khalid Iraqi (Vice Chancellor Karachi University), Dr. Tariq Rafi (Chairman HEC), Sarwat Mohiuddin, Abbasin Yousafzai, Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Azhar Abbas, Ramzan Baloch were present on the stage.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, addressing the audience, highlighted the event’s significance as a celebration of Pakistan’s diverse cultural fabric. He commended the remarkable journey of the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, which has become a beacon of creativity and dialogue over the past 70 years.

Acknowledging the visionary leadership of Arts Council President Mohammad Ahmed Shah, the Chief Minister lauded the transformative initiatives that have positioned Karachi as a global cultural hub. “From hosting the 38-day World Culture Festival featuring artists from 44 countries to expanding the Aalmi Urdu Conference beyond its traditional premises, these efforts symbolize Karachi’s emergence as a global city of art and intellect,” he stated.

The Chief Minister expressed optimism for the Council’s ambitious plans, including global outreach initiatives and a larger cultural festival next year with participation from nearly every country.

He reaffirmed the Sindh Government’s steadfast support for the Arts Council’s vision of cultural diplomacy, youth engagement, and intellectual growth.

He praised Karachi’s contributions to Pakistan’s cultural and intellectual legacy. He called for continued efforts to nurture the city’s youth through art and culture, ensuring a brighter and more inclusive future for all.

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi honoured six writers with Lifetime Achievement Awards. The recipients were Professor Dr. Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui (an educationist), Professor Dr. Abasin Yousafzai (a prominent Pashto poet, columnist, researcher, and critic), Ramzan Baloch (a renowned Balochi writer and intellectual), Tharwat Mohiuddin (a well-known Punjabi poet, essayist, translator, and author), Rifaat Abbas (a distinguished Seraiki writer, poet, and intellectual), and Abdul Hamid Akhund (for promoting culture).

Professor Dr. Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui’s award was presented by Khalid Iraqi, while Abdul Hamid Akhund’s award was received by Noor-ul-Huda Shah. During the opening ceremony of the conference, a cake was cut to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Arts Council and the birthday of Josh Malihabadi.

At the conclusion of the opening session, Muhammad Ahmed Shah presented a shield to the Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, on behalf of the Arts Council. Additionally, in "Main Hoon Karachi" session, Tabish Hashmi and Waseem Badami told the youth about Karachi and its important places in a humorous manner.

The venue erupted in laughter at Tabish Hashmi's humorous sentences. At the end, renowned poet Umair Najmi recited a poem and received applause from audience.