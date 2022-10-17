UrduPoint.com

4 Dead, 61 Injured In Blaze At Iran's Evin Prison

4 dead, 61 injured in blaze at Iran's Evin prison

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :At least four inmates died and 61 others were injured in a fire at Tehran's Evin prison Saturday night, official news agency IRNA reported on Sunday.

"Following last night's fight between some prisoners of the special ward for theft and financial convictions of Evin prison and the fire breakout in the sewing workshop of this prison ... a significant number of prisoners were saved ... unfortunately, 4 prisoners died and some were injured," according to the report.

The four prisoners, who died of smoke inhalation, were convicted of theft and serving their sentences in Evin prison, it said.

Among the 61 injured, 51 were treated in outpatient clinics and 10 were hospitalized, four of whom were reported to be in critical condition.

More than 70 prisoners at risk of injury were saved, according to the report.During the conflict and fire, a number of prisoners convicted of violent and dangerous crimes tried to escape, but failed thanks to security measures, said the IRNA.

Earlier reports said that the fire was ignited following clashes among a number of inmates in the wards which spread to the prison's clothing storeroom.

