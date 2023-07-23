Open Menu

4 Dead After Hot Water Pipe Bursts In Moscow Shopping Mall

Muhammad Irfan Published July 23, 2023 | 02:30 PM

4 dead after hot water pipe bursts in Moscow shopping mall

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) --:At least four people died on Saturday after a hot water pipe burst at a shopping mall located in western Moscow, the city's mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

"The tragedy in the shopping center has claimed the lives of three more people. My condolences to their families and friends.

Rescuers continue to work," Sobyanin wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, he said that one person had been killed in the incident, which took place at the mall, known as Vremena Goda (The Seasons).

According to the mayor, the burst left several people with burn injuries and all city services and the Ministry of Emergency Situations were working on the scene.

