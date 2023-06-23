Open Menu

4 Dead In Bolivia Roadway Crash

Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2023 | 01:30 PM

4 dead in Bolivia roadway crash

LA PAZ, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) --:A triple collision Thursday caused by a public-service minibus in the central Bolivian city of Cochabamba left four people dead and seven injured, an official said.

"Four people died: two men and two women. There are also seven people who are under medical care. Another 12 people were discharged.

The incident is still under investigation," local transit director David Herbas told reporters.

The minibus driver is in police custody as investigation is underway to determine the cause of the incident.

"The driver of the bus is under arrest. All the investigative steps are being taken" to present the case to the Public Prosecutor's Office, he said.

