UrduPoint.com

4 Dead In Rare Syria-Kurdish Clash: Monitor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2022 | 08:40 AM

4 dead in rare Syria-Kurdish clash: monitor

Beirut, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Clashes in Syria's northeast between regime troops and forces aligned with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces killed two from each side on Tuesday, a war monitor said.

Syria's Kurds set up a semi-autonomous administration in the country's northeast in 2013 after government troops withdrew. The SDF, a key US partner in fighting the Islamic State jihadist group, is the Kurdish administration's de-facto army.

Clashes between Kurdish and regime forces are rare in the region.

"Two regime soldiers were killed and others were wounded" while two members of an SDF-affiliated "military council" in Tal Tamr died after an "armed clash" in the area, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The official SANA news agency said that a "patrol of US forces accompanied by members of the SDF militia tried to penetrate points controlled by the Syrian army" in Hasakeh province.

It did not mention whether there were victims but said the SDF attacked after soldiers blocked the patrol's passage.

US troops are in Syria as part of an anti-jihadist coalition.

The SDF confirmed the toll in a statement. It did not mention the presence of Americans, and called the incident "a dangerous provocation by the Syrian regime".

The war in Syria is estimated to have killed nearly half a million people and displaced millions more since it began with a brutal crackdown on anti-government protests in 2011.

It quickly spiralled into a complex conflict that pulled in numerous actors, including jihadist groups and foreign powers.

Russia intervened militarily in Syria more than six years ago to shore up President Bashar al-Assad.

Neighbouring Turkey views some Syrian Kurdish fighters as "terrorists" and has launched several operations against them.

Related Topics

Army Syria Turkey Died From Government Million

Recent Stories

Ahsan Chughtai, a Pakistani, named senior aide to ..

Ahsan Chughtai, a Pakistani, named senior aide to New York City mayor

8 hours ago
 Qureshi calls Romanian FM to discuss facilitation ..

Qureshi calls Romanian FM to discuss facilitation for Pakistanis' evacuation fro ..

8 hours ago
 NATO to hold emergency meeting over Ukraine Friday ..

NATO to hold emergency meeting over Ukraine Friday

8 hours ago
 Those raising slogans of public rights have ruined ..

Those raising slogans of public rights have ruined Sindh: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

8 hours ago
 Ahsan Chughtai, a Pakistani, named senior aide to ..

Ahsan Chughtai, a Pakistani, named senior aide to New York City mayor

8 hours ago
 Spain to take in Ukraine refugees, send troops to ..

Spain to take in Ukraine refugees, send troops to Latvia

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>