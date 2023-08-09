Open Menu

4 Dead, Over 315,000 Displaced In Floods-hit Cox's Bazar Of Bangladesh

Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2023 | 01:50 PM

4 dead, over 315,000 displaced in floods-hit Cox's Bazar of Bangladesh

Bangladesh,Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :The International Rescue Committee (IRC) Tuesday said it has displaced over 15,000 Rohingya refugees and 300,000 members of the local communities in flash flood-hit Cox's Bazar district of Bangladesh.

At least four people, including two Rohingya refugees, are reported to have died in the floods, IRC said in a statement.

The fragile infrastructure of the refugee camps, some 400 km southeast of the country's capital Dhaka, has been severely damaged, with over 2,000 shelters destroyed as well as facilities such as health centers and community centers that are vital to the wellbeing of refugees.

In response to the disaster, the IRC said it has deployed mobile response teams to affected areas in Cox's Bazar, which are ready to deliver emergency health and protection services to refugee and local communities.

Meanwhile, the teams are carrying out a needs assessment to understand the full extent of the damage in the host communities surrounding the refugee camp.

