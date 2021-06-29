UrduPoint.com
4 Die In House Fire In Cambodia's Capital: Police

Tue 29th June 2021

4 die in house fire in Cambodia's capital: police

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Four persons were killed and one injured in an intense fire early Tuesday inside a house in Phnom Penh, capital of Cambodia, the National Police said.

The blaze broke out at the ground floor of a three-story building in Daun Penh district at 4:30 a.m.

local time, the police said, adding that firefighters took one and a half hours to bring the flames under control.

"Four men were pronounced dead in the fire and one sustained a minor injury," the National Police said on its website.

Two cars and seven motorcycles were also completely destroyed. The cause of the blaze is under investigation, the police added.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

