PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Four persons were killed and one injured in an intense fire early Tuesday inside a house in Phnom Penh, capital of Cambodia, the National Police said.

The blaze broke out at the ground floor of a three-story building in Daun Penh district at 4:30 a.m.

local time, the police said, adding that firefighters took one and a half hours to bring the flames under control.

"Four men were pronounced dead in the fire and one sustained a minor injury," the National Police said on its website.

Two cars and seven motorcycles were also completely destroyed. The cause of the blaze is under investigation, the police added.