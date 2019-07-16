UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4 Hospital Staff Injured In Libya Air Raid: Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 10:40 PM

4 hospital staff injured in Libya air raid: health ministry

Tripoli, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Four hospital staff were injured in an air strike Tuesday near the Libyan capital, more than three months into a battle for Tripoli, the country's UN-recognised authorities said.

"Swani field hospital was the target of an air raid that injured three ambulance workers and a rescue doctor," said Lamine al-Hashemi, a spokesman for the health ministry run by the Government of National Accord (GNA).

He told AFP that equipment at the hospital south of the capital had been damaged in the raid.

"Although it's outside the combat zone, this was the second time that the Swani hospital has been hit" since military strongman Khalifa Haftar launched an assault on April 4 to seize Tripoli from the GNA, said ministry official Fawzi Ounis.

Humanitarian organisations have called on both sides in the conflict to spare medical personnel.

Haftar's campaign to wrestle Tripoli from pro-GNA forces has left nearly 1,093 people dead, including 106 civilians, and over 5,750 wounded, the UN's World Health Organization said Monday in an updated casualty toll.

The fighting has also forced more than 100,000 people to flee their homes.

Related Topics

Injured Dead World United Nations Doctor Tripoli April From Government

Recent Stories

President confers Order of Independence on Ambassa ..

11 minutes ago

Speaker of New Zealand Parliament receives UAE you ..

11 minutes ago

Du boosts customers’ 5G futures with UAE’s fir ..

56 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Police help 52 Omani pilgrims involved i ..

56 minutes ago

BREAKING NEWS: Emirati official says oil tanker MT ..

2 hours ago

Muslims are duty bound to contribute to welfare of ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.