Open Menu

4 Immigrants Found Dead In Truck At T�rkiye's Border Gate With Greece

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 24, 2023 | 05:30 PM

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) --:Four immigrants were found dead in a truck at a Turkish border gate with Greece, Ihlas news Agency reported Monday.

At T�rkiye's Ipsala border gate in the northwestern province of Edirne, the truck driver, known by his initials as M.B.

, found in his truck bed the four illegal immigrants in an unconscious state while he was waiting near the border gate to enter the Greek city of Thessaloniki, said the report.

Two of them were dead, according to health teams who rushed to the scene, and the other two lost their lives in hospital, it added.

The bodies were sent to the forensic medicine in Istanbul for autopsy.

Related Topics

Dead Driver Thessaloniki Edirne Istanbul Greece Border

Recent Stories

Janhvi Kapoor expresses gratitude to fans after Ba ..

Janhvi Kapoor expresses gratitude to fans after Bawaal's success with Varun Dhaw ..

8 minutes ago
 Goodbye to blue bird  as Elon Musk, Twitter CEO u ..

Goodbye to blue bird  as Elon Musk, Twitter CEO unveil 'X' Logo

20 minutes ago
 Emirati talent comprise 81% of participants at the ..

Emirati talent comprise 81% of participants at the 2023 Startup Dojo youth incub ..

26 minutes ago
 Ajman witnesses 14% surge in new commercial licenc ..

Ajman witnesses 14% surge in new commercial licences in H1 2023

26 minutes ago
 No power hike for consumers using upto200 units, s ..

No power hike for consumers using upto200 units, says PM

38 minutes ago
 RTA opens surface junction under Falcon Interchang ..

RTA opens surface junction under Falcon Interchange Improvement Project

41 minutes ago
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives The Regent o ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives The Regent of Pahang

41 minutes ago
 Souq Al Jubail 8th Annual Dates Festival extended ..

Souq Al Jubail 8th Annual Dates Festival extended until September 2023

56 minutes ago
 Sharjah Islamic Bank&#039;s net profit increased b ..

Sharjah Islamic Bank&#039;s net profit increased by 37% in the 1st half of 2023

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs appointment of 45 people wit ..

Sharjah Ruler directs appointment of 45 people with special needs

1 hour ago
 Pakistan signs framework agreement with Azerbaijan ..

Pakistan signs framework agreement with Azerbaijan for LNG procurement on flexib ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Suspends the Status of the S ..

OIC Secretary-General Suspends the Status of the Special Envoy of the Kingdom of ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous