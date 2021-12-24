UrduPoint.com

4 Injured In ExxonMobil Plant Fire In Texas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 01:10 AM

4 injured in ExxonMobil plant fire in Texas

Houston, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Four people were injured Thursday in a fire that broke out at an ExxonMobil plant in Texas overnight but was brought under control by morning, police said, labeling it a "major industrial accident." Police said in a statement on Twitter that three people were airlifted to hospital and one was taken in an ambulance.

There were no fatalities, and an ExxonMobil spokesperson said all four at hospital were in stable condition.

The fire broke out at around 1:00 am in the town of Baytown, and the spokesperson said it was extinguished by the company's fire crews by morning.

Smoke billowed from the site and emergency vehicles could be seen outside the refinery.

"The unit affected processes material with gasoline components," ExxonMobil said in a statement, adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be determined but that there appeared to be "no adverse impact" on air quality.

"Our first priority remains the safety of people in the community and in our facilities," the statement said.

Local authorities did not immediately reply to an AFP request for comment.

The Baytown refinery began operating in 1920 and the chemical plant in 1940, according to ExxonMobil.

The facilities include four manufacturing sites, which employ about 7,000 people.

Texas, a state known for its fossil fuels, is a major oil producer.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Fire Police Twitter Company Oil Vehicles Baytown SITE All From

Recent Stories

Global Halal Brazil Forum attracted 3,000 particip ..

Global Halal Brazil Forum attracted 3,000 participants

3 minutes ago
 Iran Plans to Establish Organization for Refugees ..

Iran Plans to Establish Organization for Refugees - State Media

42 minutes ago
 US, UK Top Diplomats Discuss Response to 'Russian ..

US, UK Top Diplomats Discuss Response to 'Russian Aggression' Toward Ukraine - S ..

42 minutes ago
 Catalan High Court Rules New Regional COVID-19 Res ..

Catalan High Court Rules New Regional COVID-19 Restrictions Lawful

42 minutes ago
 Beijing Hopes Strategic Dialogue With South Korea ..

Beijing Hopes Strategic Dialogue With South Korea to Boost Bilateral Ties, Trust

42 minutes ago
 US Has Not Responded to Russian Proposals on Ukrai ..

US Has Not Responded to Russian Proposals on Ukraine, Talks to Begin in January ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.