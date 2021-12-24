4 injured in ExxonMobil plant fire in Texas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Houston, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Four people were injured Thursday in a fire that broke out at an ExxonMobil plant in Texas overnight but was brought under control by morning, police said, labeling it a "major industrial accident." Police said in a statement on Twitter that three people were airlifted to hospital and one was taken in an ambulance.

There were no fatalities, and an ExxonMobil spokesperson said all four at hospital were in stable condition.

The fire broke out at around 1:00 am in the town of Baytown, and the spokesperson said it was extinguished by the company's fire crews by morning.

Smoke billowed from the site and emergency vehicles could be seen outside the refinery.

"The unit affected processes material with gasoline components," ExxonMobil said in a statement, adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be determined but that there appeared to be "no adverse impact" on air quality.

"Our first priority remains the safety of people in the community and in our facilities," the statement said.

Local authorities did not immediately reply to an AFP request for comment.

The Baytown refinery began operating in 1920 and the chemical plant in 1940, according to ExxonMobil.

The facilities include four manufacturing sites, which employ about 7,000 people.

Texas, a state known for its fossil fuels, is a major oil producer.