4 Injuries In Drone Attack Near Saudi Abha Airport

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2022 | 05:30 PM

SANAA,YEMEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :The Saudi-led Arab Coalition in Yemen on Thursday said four civilians sustained injuries while intercepting a drone attack near the Abha International Airport.

"Saudi air defenses intercepted and destroyed a drone fired towards the Abha International Airport," a statement cited by the Saudi official SPA news agency said.

It added that shrapnel resulted from the interception of the drone fell near the airport causing four minor injuries among passengers and workers.

According to the statement, coalition will implement operational procedures in response to the threats against civilian airports.

It, however, did not name the Yemeni Houthi group for being behind the attack as in previous statements on drones attacks.

There was no comment from the Houthi group on the statement. Backed by Iran, it regularly announces rocket and drone attacks on Saudi territories, saying they are a reaction to the Saudi-led coalition's assault on Yemen.

The Saudi-led coalition has been fighting Houthis since 2015, one year after the rebels overran much of Yemen, including the capital Sanaa.

The seven-year conflict has created one of the world's worst man-made humanitarian crises, with nearly 80% of the country, or about 30 million people, in need of humanitarian assistance and protection.

