4 irregular migrants killed as boat sinks off Greek island of Lesvos

ATHENS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Four irregular migrants were killed, while 18 others rescued when a boat sank off the Greek island of Lesvos, local media reported on Monday morning.

The incident took place off the coast of Mandamados in northeastern Lesvos.

Coast Guard vessels rescued at least 18 irregular migrants and fished out the bodies of four who died, according to the state-run AMNA news agencyThe bodies of the deceased migrants, as well as those rescued, were transported to the island's port of Mytilene, the news agency added.