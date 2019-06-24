UrduPoint.com
4 Killed, 100 Injured In Train Derailment In Bangladesh

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 10:40 AM

4 killed, 100 injured in train derailment in Bangladesh

DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :A train derailment in northeastern Bangladesh has killed at least four people and injured about 100 people, an official said Monday.

The accident took place in Moulvibazar district, some 203 km away from the capital Dhaka.

Nurun Nabi, a local fire service official, told Xinhua that the accident happened around 11:50 p.m. local time on Sunday night.

According to the official, one of the carriages of the train, Upaban Express, heading to Dhaka from northeaster Sylhet city, fell into a canal while two others fell close to the canal's banks.

According to the official, rescue services were at the scene. He said the death toll may rise.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.

