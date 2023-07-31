Open Menu

4 Killed By Russian Strikes On Central Ukraine City

Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2023 | 06:50 PM

4 killed by Russian strikes on central Ukraine city

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :At least four people were killed including a 10-year-old child after a Russian missile attack on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rig on Monday, officials said.

"There's already four dead in Kryvyi Rig," Sergiy Lysak, the head of the military administration for the Dnipropetrovsk region, wrote on Telegram.

Among the dead were a 10-year-old girl and her 45-year-old mother, the head of the city's military administration Oleksandr Vilkul said in televised comments.

The other two victims were two men, while another 53 people were injured, Vilkul said.

"(Several) people may still remain under the rubble," he added.

Part of a nine-storey apartment block hit by the strike collapsed while the rubble was being cleared, the emergency ministry said.

Two missiles landed close to the centre of the city just after 9:00 am (0600 GMT), interior minister Igor Klymenko wrote on Telegram.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Russia Interior Minister Dnipropetrovsk May

Recent Stories

Take Charge and experience the power of 68W Fast C ..

Take Charge and experience the power of 68W Fast Charge and a 15W wireless charg ..

26 minutes ago
 State is moving in the best direction, identificat ..

State is moving in the best direction, identification of the real enemy through ..

31 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launche ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launches &#039;Jassas&#039; Artificia ..

36 minutes ago
 Penguin Random House enters publishing agreement w ..

Penguin Random House enters publishing agreement with Kalimat

51 minutes ago
 SRTA provides sustainable transport solutions

SRTA provides sustainable transport solutions

2 hours ago
 Ajman Crown Prince inaugurates Liwa Ajman Dates an ..

Ajman Crown Prince inaugurates Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival 2023

3 hours ago
Dubai Chamber of Commerce strengthens trade with S ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce strengthens trade with Serbian Business Council&#039;s ..

3 hours ago
 Emirates NBD Group signs UAE Climate-Responsible C ..

Emirates NBD Group signs UAE Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge

3 hours ago
 ‘Kanz Al Jeel’ award reading panel committee c ..

‘Kanz Al Jeel’ award reading panel committee concludes review of 2023 submis ..

3 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Exe ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Executive Committee of ADNOC Boar ..

3 hours ago

Muslim woman assaulted, beaten in public in India’s Ujjain city

4 hours ago
 Daesh behind suicide attack at JUI-F workers’ co ..

Daesh behind suicide attack at JUI-F workers’ convention in Bajaur

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous