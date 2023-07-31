4 killed by Russian strikes on central Ukraine city

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :At least four people were killed including a 10-year-old child after a Russian missile attack on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rig on Monday, officials said.

"There's already four dead in Kryvyi Rig," Sergiy Lysak, the head of the military administration for the Dnipropetrovsk region, wrote on Telegram.

Among the dead were a 10-year-old girl and her 45-year-old mother, the head of the city's military administration Oleksandr Vilkul said in televised comments.

The other two victims were two men, while another 53 people were injured, Vilkul said.

"(Several) people may still remain under the rubble," he added.

Part of a nine-storey apartment block hit by the strike collapsed while the rubble was being cleared, the emergency ministry said.

Two missiles landed close to the centre of the city just after 9:00 am (0600 GMT), interior minister Igor Klymenko wrote on Telegram.