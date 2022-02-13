UrduPoint.com

4 Missing Afghan Women Activists Released: UN

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2022 | 08:50 PM

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Four women activists in Afghanistan have been released by the country's "de facto authorities" after going missing weeks ago, the United Nations said Sunday.

"After a long period of uncertainty about their whereabouts and safety, the four 'disappeared' Afghan women activists, as well as their relatives who also went missing, have all been released by the de facto authorities," the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said on Twitter.

Tamana Zaryabi Paryani, Parwana Ibrahimkhel, Zahra Mohammadi and Mursal Ayar went missing after participating in an anti-Taliban rally, but Afghanistan's hardline Islamist rulers had consistently denied detaining them.

AFP reported the release of Ibrahimkhel late on Friday. She went missing along with Paryani on January 19, days after taking part in a rally in Kabul calling for women's right to work and education.

Weeks later, Mohammadi and Ayar went missing.

The Taliban, whose government is still not recognised by any country, have promised a softer version of the harsh rule that characterised their first stint in power from 1996 to 2001.

But since storming back to power in August, they have cracked down on dissent by forcefully dispersing women's rallies, detaining critics and often beating local journalists covering unsanctioned protests.

