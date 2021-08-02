UrduPoint.com

4-month Course On Film Production Starts At PNCA

4-month course on film production starts at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Online classes of second four-month course on film production kick-started here on Monday at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

Head of PNCA Film Division Aijaz Gul told APP that Arts Council was offering an online certificate program in film production.

He said that the first course was successfully completed and now second four months course was commenced. He said that this program was initiated on the special interest of Director General PNCA Dr Fouzia Saeed to promote country film industry.

He said total 20 applicants were shortlisted for the second four months online course.

Aijaz Gul said that national and international faculty from Germany, USA would train and educate students on film production in this program.

He said Sarmad Khoosat, an award winning actor, Director and Producer, will also be a part of the faculty.

PNCA Film Division Coordinator Asmara said that Arts Council was making efforts to create an environment for the youngster to groom their artistic skills in various arts forms.

"The curriculum was a mix of intellectual understanding, skill-based learning and on-the-ground experience of working in a professional environment" she said. She said that the second programme was focused on film production with a full understanding of film making.

The course would offer a foundation for understanding about cinema and its relation to culture, history, technology etc.

