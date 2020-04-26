4 more COVID-19 suspects tested positive emerges in AJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) : Apr 26 (APP):With the appearance of 4 new cases of coronavirus registered during last 24 hours in Azad Jammu Kashmir, the number of confirmed corona-virus positive cases rose to 59 in the state , AJK Health department said on Sunday.

In a statement , the state health authorities confirmed registration of four new cases in Muzaffarabad district.

At the same time 104 new suspects of corona irus were tested in the territory, the official statement added.

It may be added that two of the new victims tested positive have been identified as working journalists affiliated with a private tv channel. Rest of two reportedly belonged to the health department of the state.

Thirty five coronavirus patient have so far been discharged from hospitals in the state.

Those discharged included 4 patients from DHQ Hospital Rawalakot, 15 from Bhimbher, 12 from New City Teaching hospital Mirpur, one from THQ Hospital Dadayal and 2 patients from DHQ Hospital Palandri following completely recovery. A total of 24 suspects tested positive were under treatment at various AJK hospitals at present and moving toward recovery, the health authorities said.

Updating the overall current COVID-19 so far situation in AJK, the health authorities said that a total of 1692 suspected cases from entire Azad Jammu Kashmir were sent for test till Thursday - of whom the results of 1588 tests had been received.

Results of the tests of only 104 suspects are awaited which are scheduled to reach in a day or two next.

The AJK government has established 60 quarantine centers at various locations of the state for treatment to the pandemic affected people hailing from Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Mirpur Div. HQ Teaching Hospital, CMH Rawalakot and Urology Lab Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences Muzaffarabad are engaged in PCR Testing according to the schedule.

The State Health Department Staffers teams have been inducted at all exit / entry points leading to AJK for detailed required screening of the passengers pouring in to Azad Jammu Kashmir.

In case of the positive tests, all concerned are shifted to the nearest isolation center for Medicare, the state health authorities said .

APP / AHR