4 Tunisian soldiers killed in landmine blast: ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tunis, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Four Tunisian soldiers were killed on Wednesday by a landmine explosion in mountainous central Tunisia during an counter-terrorism operation, the defence ministry said.

"Four soldiers who were part of a military unit tasked with carrying out a combing operation... looking for terrorist elements were killed by a mine," ministry spokesman Mohamed Zekri told AFP.