UrduPoint.com

4 Workers Die In Accident At Unlicensed Cambodian Gold Mine

Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2023 | 06:00 PM

4 workers die in accident at unlicensed Cambodian gold mine

PNHOM PENH, Cambodia,May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :- Four people have died in an accident in an unlicensed gold mine in Cambodia, the country's information minister said Saturday.

The victims had been hired by a couple who own the mine in the rural jungle village of Snong An in the Kampong Thom region, Khieu Kanharith said on Facebook.

Kanharith cited a resident, Ven Srey Tith, who said unlicensed mining activities are illegal and that is why authorities recently told villagers that they cannot mine in the area.

Tith said villagers had to mine because of poverty.

She said mining has been done in Snong An since 2012 and such a big accident has never happened.

Related Topics

Accident Information Minister Facebook Died Cambodia Gold

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs showcases innovation prowess to Imda ..

Dubai Customs showcases innovation prowess to Imdaad Group delegation

2 hours ago
 Dubaiâ€™s Department of Economy and Tourism celebr ..

Dubaiâ€™s Department of Economy and Tourism celebrates successful participation ..

2 hours ago
 OECD inflation falls to 7.7% in March 2023, as ene ..

OECD inflation falls to 7.7% in March 2023, as energy inflation continues to dro ..

3 hours ago
 PM emphasizes for re-energizing Commonwealth with ..

PM emphasizes for re-energizing Commonwealth with focus on youth empowerment

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, China reiterate abiding commitment to hi ..

Pakistan, China reiterate abiding commitment to high quality development of CPEC ..

3 hours ago
 USD 600 billion spending is required to achieve th ..

USD 600 billion spending is required to achieve the cut in oil and gas emissions ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.