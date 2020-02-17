UrduPoint.com
40 Americans On Cruise Ship In Japan Have Been Infected With Coronavirus: Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 01:50 AM

40 Americans on cruise ship in Japan have been infected with coronavirus: official

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :A senior US health official said Sunday that more than 40 Americans on a quarantined cruise ship in Japan have been infected with the deadly coronavirus.

"Forty of them have gotten infected," Anthony Fauci, a senior official at the National Insitutes for Health said on CBS' Face the Nation show. "They are not going to go anywhere. They're going to be in hospitals in Japan."

