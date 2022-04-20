40 cases of human tick-borne diseases reported in Mongolia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UOLAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :At least 40 cases of human tick-borne diseases have been reported in Mongolia, the National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said on Wednesday.

"As of today, 40 cases of tick-borne infections have been registered in our country, and six of the infected people are being hospitalized," the NCCD said, adding that most of the infected are children aged 10-14 years.

The incidence of tick-borne diseases increases in Mongolia during the spring season, it said.

Since 2005, three types of tick-borne infections have been reported in Mongolia, namely tick-borne encephalitis, tick-borne borreliosis, and tick-borne rickettsiosis, according to the center.