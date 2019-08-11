UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

40 Killed, 260 Wounded In Clashes In Yemen's Aden: UN

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 seconds ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 03:10 PM

40 killed, 260 wounded in clashes in Yemen's Aden: UN

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :Fighting between pro-government forces and separatists in Yemen's second city Aden has killed around 40 people and injured 260 others including civilians, the UN said Sunday.

"Scores of civilians have been killed and wounded since August 8 when fighting broke out in the city of Aden. Preliminary reports indicate that as many as 40 people have been killed and 260 injured," a UN statement said.

Related Topics

Injured United Nations Yemen Aden August Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE leaders receive Eid greetings from Arab, Islam ..

3 hours ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah performs Eid prayer at Gra ..

3 hours ago

Crown Prince of Sharjah performs Eid prayer at Al ..

3 hours ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain performs Eid Al Adha praye ..

4 hours ago

Ruler of Ajman performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Shei ..

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.