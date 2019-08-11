(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :Fighting between pro-government forces and separatists in Yemen's second city Aden has killed around 40 people and injured 260 others including civilians, the UN said Sunday.

"Scores of civilians have been killed and wounded since August 8 when fighting broke out in the city of Aden. Preliminary reports indicate that as many as 40 people have been killed and 260 injured," a UN statement said.