40 years since failed coup that reshaped Spain military

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :On February 23, Spain marks 40 years since a failed coup attempt triggered a cultural revolution within the military, leading to its forced modernisation and social integration.

For many Spaniards, memories remain fresh of a cold February afternoon when Lieutenant-Colonel Antonio Tejero stormed parliament with around 200 Guardia Civil officers, pistol in hand.

The attempted coup was staged by an extremist faction within the military that wanted to halt the nation's shift towards democracy after decades of dictatorship under General Francisco Franco (1939-1975).

But the plan went awry due to the decisive response of king Juan Carlos I, triggering a new era in which the armed forces abandoned their interventionist role and embraced new responsibilities in global peacemaking and civilian protection.

"We moved from the concept of institutions that wielded power to institutions that provided a public service of security and defence," said Admiral Manuel Garat Carame, who has been a part of the armed forces since Franco's death in 1975.

But how did an army accustomed to serving in a dictatorship and enjoying political privileges manage that shift.

- Joining NATO - Initially, military leaders decided to promote those known for embracing more democratic ideals rather than carrying out widespread purges.

"What could be changed was changed," recalls Abel Hernandez, a journalist who covered the transition from dictatorship to democracy.

"It wasn't a complete break from the past" because that would have meant getting rid of "up to 90 percent of the military leaders".

The biggest driving force for change at an operational level and in military culture was Spain's 1982 entry into NATO which opened the door for multiple peace missions with the United Nations and European Union.

Another milestone was the end of obligatory military service in the 1990s and professionalisation of the military, which was placed under civilian control.

In 2008, Spain appointed Carme Chacon as its first female defence minister, about 20 years after women were first allowed into the military.

Chacon ushered in "an important feminisation at all levels within the army," says analyst Diego Crescente, although progress has been slow with women only accounting for 12.8 percent of military personnel today, official figures show.

The transformation has taken years also owing to huge pressure from the Basque separatist movement ETA, which murdered dozens of soldiers and officials during the transition.

"The army's biggest accomplishment was its enormous self-restraint," says Crescente, co-author of a recent article in the Revista de Occidente journal called "Army and Society".