UrduPoint.com

400-year-old Stone Tablet Discovered In China's Hebei

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 02:40 PM

400-year-old stone tablet discovered in China's Hebei

SHIJIAZHUANG, Nov. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :A stone tablet dating back to the Wanli Period of the Ming Dynasty (1368 - 1644) was unearthed in a village in north China's Hebei Province, local authorities said Tuesday.

The stone tablet was found when villagers in Nanyutai Village, Ningjin County, were repairing a road. It was buried about two meters underground.

The well-preserved tablet measures 246 cm in height, 90 cm in width, and 29 cm in thickness and has a pedestal carved with turtle-shaped patterns.

There is also a clear inscription on the tablet, recording in detail the reasons for and process of a temple's construction.

It also shows the Names of those who donated money and the positive significance of a temple on the well-being of the local people, said Ju Lining, an official of Ningjin County.

"Nanyutai Village is an ancient village with more than 1,000 years of history. The discovery of the stone tablet is of great significance to the study of folk customs, calligraphy and carving techniques. It also details religious and cultural inheritance and the changes of ancient villages in central and southern Hebei during the period," Ju added.

Related Topics

China Road Temple Money

Recent Stories

PIA to add four new aircraft to its fleet next yea ..

PIA to add four new aircraft to its fleet next year in February

11 minutes ago
 Philippines imposes travel ban on 7 more countries ..

Philippines imposes travel ban on 7 more countries over Omicron variant

14 minutes ago
 'Miracle' rescue of Japan man after 22 hours at se ..

'Miracle' rescue of Japan man after 22 hours at sea

14 minutes ago
 NEPRA to hold public hearing today on recent hike ..

NEPRA to hold public hearing today on recent hike in power traffic

31 minutes ago
 German constitutional court rules partial lockdown ..

German constitutional court rules partial lockdown lawful

25 minutes ago
 Iraqi Return Flight From Minsk Postponed to Thursd ..

Iraqi Return Flight From Minsk Postponed to Thursday - Iraqi Airways

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.