SHIJIAZHUANG, Nov. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :A stone tablet dating back to the Wanli Period of the Ming Dynasty (1368 - 1644) was unearthed in a village in north China's Hebei Province, local authorities said Tuesday.

The stone tablet was found when villagers in Nanyutai Village, Ningjin County, were repairing a road. It was buried about two meters underground.

The well-preserved tablet measures 246 cm in height, 90 cm in width, and 29 cm in thickness and has a pedestal carved with turtle-shaped patterns.

There is also a clear inscription on the tablet, recording in detail the reasons for and process of a temple's construction.

It also shows the Names of those who donated money and the positive significance of a temple on the well-being of the local people, said Ju Lining, an official of Ningjin County.

"Nanyutai Village is an ancient village with more than 1,000 years of history. The discovery of the stone tablet is of great significance to the study of folk customs, calligraphy and carving techniques. It also details religious and cultural inheritance and the changes of ancient villages in central and southern Hebei during the period," Ju added.