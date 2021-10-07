UrduPoint.com

4,000 Football Fans Approved For Ghana Vs Zimbabwe World Cup Qualifier

Umer Jamshaid 35 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 06:20 PM

ACCRA, Oct. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :The Confederation of African Football (CAF) and FIFA have approved Ghana's request to admit 4,000 spectators for Saturday's Group G FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifier against Zimbabwe, the Ghana Football Association announced Thursday.

According to the Ghanaian authorities, the Safety and Security Officer of the FA Julius Ben Emunah and the COVID-19 Officer Christine Baah have been directed to ensure strict adherence to the CAF and FIFA COVID-19 safety protocols.

The Black stars Group G encounter against the Warriors of Zimbabwe is scheduled at the Cape Coast sports stadium on Saturday.

Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the CAF in November last year laid down safety rules to ensure a hitch-free return of international football on the continent.

