41 Dead, Millions Stranded As Floods Hit Bangladesh, India

Muhammad Irfan Published June 19, 2022 | 12:00 PM

41 dead, millions stranded as floods hit Bangladesh, India

Sylhet, Bangladesh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Monsoon storms in Bangladesh and India have killed at least 41 people and unleashed devastating floods that left millions of others stranded, officials said Saturday.

Floods are a regular menace to millions of people in low-lying Bangladesh, but experts say climate change is increasing their frequency, ferocity and unpredictability.

Relentless downpours over the past week have inundated vast stretches of Bangladesh's northeast, with troops deployed to evacuate households cut off from neighbouring communities.

Schools have been turned into relief shelters to house entire villages inundated in a matter of hours by rivers that suddenly burst their banks.

"The whole village went under water by early Friday and we all got stranded," said Lokman, whose family lives in Companiganj village.

