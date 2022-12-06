UrduPoint.com

41 Saudi, Vietnamese Companies Examine Means To Benefit From Kingdom's Vision

Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2022 | 04:00 PM

41 Saudi, Vietnamese Companies Examine Means to Benefit from Kingdom's Vision

RIYADH, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Federation of Saudi Chambers held here today the Saudi-Vietnamese business Forum, with the participation of more than 41 companies from both sides in several specialized economic sectors, with 20 Vietnamese companies participating in the forum expressing their concern about investing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and benefit from the opportunities provided by the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

Vice-Chairman of the Saudi Regional Business Council for Southeast Asian Countries Abdulghani Al-Rumaih praised the relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Vietnam and the agreements signed between the two sides as well as the Saudi-Vietnamese Joint Committee and its reflection on the volume of trade exchange, which amounted to about SR8.

2 billion in 2021.

The Deputy Director General of the Asia and Africa Department at the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam said that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is Vietnam's second-largest trade partner in the middle East, calling on Saudi companies to explore the possibility of investing in Vietnam to produce and export the needs of the Saudi market.

Related Topics

Africa Exchange Business Saudi Saudi Arabia Vietnam Middle East Market From Industry Asia Billion

Recent Stories

General elections to be held in October next year: ..

General elections to be held in October next year: Ahsan

1 hour ago
 realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite ..

Realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite realme Products on its 12.12 ..

2 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuri ..

Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuries

2 hours ago
 United States Funded Hydropower Project Brings Lig ..

United States Funded Hydropower Project Brings Light to Pakistani Homes

2 hours ago
 vivo Y22 Launched in Pakistan with Amazing Camera ..

Vivo Y22 Launched in Pakistan with Amazing Camera Features and Trendy Design

2 hours ago
 TECNO and Google Strategically Partner to Upgrade ..

TECNO and Google Strategically Partner to Upgrade User Experience

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.